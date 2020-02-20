Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
News

Man dies after trapped in container

20th Feb 2020 11:57 AM

A man has died in a workplace accident in Melbourne's north this morning.

Following reports a man was trapped in a shipping container, police and emergency crews were called to GKA Sports Distribution Centre on Foden Avenue in Campbellfield just after 10am.

It is believed the man was trapped by stone sheets which shifted within the container.

The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News
The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News

Emergency services attempted to free the man, who is yet to be identified, but he died at the scene.

A second worker has been taken to Northern Hospital in Epping for observation.

Worksafe has been notified and remain on the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
container death melbourne workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I love you, Dad’: Arson accused breaks down in court

        premium_icon ‘I love you, Dad’: Arson accused breaks down in court

        News The 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the house fire days before Christmas

        RIVER TRAGEDY: Police find man's body in Mary

        premium_icon RIVER TRAGEDY: Police find man's body in Mary

        News Police crews have responded to reports of a body in the Mary River.

        LIGHT’S OUT: Retiring councillor’s warning to candidates

        premium_icon LIGHT’S OUT: Retiring councillor’s warning to candidates

        News Rolf Light says regulations will put people off running for council

        Seven jobs you can apply for without qualifications

        premium_icon Seven jobs you can apply for without qualifications

        News There are plenty of opportunities right here on the Fraser Coast for people of all...