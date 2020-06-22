Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
News

Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

Timothy Cox
22nd Jun 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died this morning in a light aircraft crash at a property near Yaraka, south of Longreach.

Paramedics were called at 8.26am to a "light aircraft incident" that killed a 25-year-old.

At 9.40am, police were also tasked to the scene at Emmet Yaraka Road.

Queensland Police Service Longreach Patrol Group Inspector Julia Cook said the man had died by the time witnesses reached him, ABC radio reported. 

"It seems that he was mustering and there was some issues with the gyro copter and he's crashed very suddenly," she said. 

"It's a tragic scene." 

She told ABC Radio that the "witnesses have been very strong" and "tried to do the best they can". 

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

        premium_icon UPDATE: Three injured in forest rollover near Gympie

        News Paramedics remain on scene at the Toolara Forest crash

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Four Coast men due in court on drug charges

        premium_icon Four Coast men due in court on drug charges

        News A Maryborough man is due in court for allegedly possessing drugs and suspected...

        Flowers, photos left in roadside memorial for crash victims

        premium_icon Flowers, photos left in roadside memorial for crash victims

        News Plaques are being created for the couple to provide a place to mourn