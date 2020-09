Paradise Point on the Gold Coast, where the incident occurred.

Paradise Point on the Gold Coast, where the incident occurred.

A man has died in a boating incident on the Gold Coast.

The man, aged 51, was killed when he fell from his dinghy at Paradise Point around 5.30pm yesterday.

Paramedics raced to Paradise Point jetty, however all rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced deceased.

More to come.

Originally published as Man dies in boating incident on Gold Coast