A man has died following a two-car crash near Bamaga.
Man dies in Cape York crash

by Caitlin Smith
12th Aug 2019 6:09 AM
A MAN has died following a two vehicle crash on Cape York yesterday afternoon.

The man died in a collision between two dual cab vehicles, one towing a camper trailer, about 12.45 yesterday afternoon.

The cars collided on the Peninsular Development Road at Jardine River South, 30km south of Bamaga.

The township of Bamaga is about 40km south of the tip of Cape York.

The 68-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. One person from the same car was taken to Bamaga Hospital for treatment.

The 64-year-old male driver and the 38-year-old female passenger from the other car were also taken to Bamaga Hospital for treatment.

Forensic Crash Unit officers from Weipa are investigating

