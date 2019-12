The QGAir Rescue rescue helicopter has been tasked to an incident west of Paluma. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

An elderly man has died on a remote property in what police are saying is a "tragic accident".

It is understood the man, believed to be 70, was working in a dam on a property near Running River, west of Paluma National Park.

"It's just a tragic accident," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene about 5pm and the QGAir rescue helicopter was tasked.