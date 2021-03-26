Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics are on scene at Caneland Central. Picture: FILE
Police and paramedics are on scene at Caneland Central. Picture: FILE
News

Man dies in Mackay shopping centre car park

Lillian Watkins
, Lillian.Watkins@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 4:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8PM: Police have confirmed a man died following a medical incident at Caneland Central today.

A police spokesman said the elderly man, aged in his 60s, suffered a medical episode and passed away in the undercover car park.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics were called to the centre shortly before 4pm Thursday.

 

EARLIER 4.25PM: A person has suffered a medical episode in the car park of a major Mackay shopping centre.

Police and paramedics were called to the undercover car park at Caneland Central after 3pm.

Police confirmed they were on scene and there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The spokeswoman said the incident was being treated as a medical emergency and people should stay away as a "common courtesy".

caneland central caneland mackay mackay district police mackay paramedics medical incident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        Premium Content New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        News Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like soiled nappies inside these lockers or in vehicles, away from dingoes

        • 26th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        INTERVIEW: Aussie country music star speaks ahead of Brolga visit

        Premium Content INTERVIEW: Aussie country music star speaks ahead of Brolga...

        News Every week he gets emails from fans, telling him one of his songs was played at the...

        • 26th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Cops kicked, scratched as drunk teen loses it over phone

        Premium Content Cops kicked, scratched as drunk teen loses it over phone

        News A big night out ended in big trouble with police

        • 26th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Premium Content Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Council News Check out current spots and future plans.