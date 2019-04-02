Menu
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay
Man dies in shipping container fire

Rae Wilson
Caitlan Charles
Rae Wilson
by , , and Gerard Cockburn
2nd Apr 2019 7:12 AM
UPDATE: A FIRE investigation officer will attend the scene  where a man died following an explosion in a shipping container. 

At about 1.50am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to a shipping container explosion on Malcomson St, North Mackay. When crews arrived, the shipping container was on fire.    A QFES spokesman said crews reported the fire was out by 2.20am, but stayed on scene to dampen down hot spots and cool down the inside of the container.    The spokesman all hot spots were out by about 4.45am, but crews remained on scene with police until just before 6am. 

BEFORE: A MAN has died in a shipping container fire overnight in Mackay.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Malcomson Street, North Mackay after multiple phone calls about an explosion.

The explosion occurred at a trailer manufacturing business in Malcolmson Street.

Paramedics declared a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

Queensland Police are yet to identify the male.

The incident occurred about 1.50am and was extinguished at 2.18am.

Investigations are continuing.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to establish the cause of the explosion.

There is no further information available at this time.


