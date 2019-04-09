Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Google Maps
Breaking

Man dies in Tablelands plane crash

9th Apr 2019 9:53 AM

A MAN has died following a plane crash at the Herberton Range, south of Atherton yesterday afternoon.

Authorities began searching for the aircraft when it failed to arrive at Atherton.

The aircraft was located during an aerial search of the Herberton range about 4pm.

The male pilot, a 71-year-old Townsville man, and sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency services will return to the site later this morning.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations will investigate with assistance from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

More to come.

crash editors picks fatality plane crash

Top Stories

    TIPPED OFF: Good Samaritan fed-up with forest dumping

    premium_icon TIPPED OFF: Good Samaritan fed-up with forest dumping

    News During the 20 years Steph Sillitoe has lived at her Maryborough home, a constant stream of filth has showed up in nearby bushland.

    FASTEST IN THE COUNTRY: Taylor takes gold, bronze

    premium_icon FASTEST IN THE COUNTRY: Taylor takes gold, bronze

    Athletics Just a few months ago, Taylor had never worn a pair of sprint shoes

    Event connects young people with industry leaders

    premium_icon Event connects young people with industry leaders

    News Owen Reed knows you're never too young to prepare for the future.