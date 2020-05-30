Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
News

Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

Originally published as Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Croc sighting reported in unexpected spot

        premium_icon Croc sighting reported in unexpected spot

        Environment There have been a number of reported sightings on the Fraser Coast

        ‘New chapter’: Wide Bay health chief ready for the fight

        premium_icon ‘New chapter’: Wide Bay health chief ready for the fight

        News ‘It is about building on the work we have done’

        Breaking the cycle: Coast chaplain's inspiring work

        premium_icon Breaking the cycle: Coast chaplain's inspiring work

        News Glendyne offers alternative education for troubled young people

        Charity thief: 1500 cans pinched from fundraiser collection

        premium_icon Charity thief: 1500 cans pinched from fundraiser collection

        Crime The cans were stolen from a Hervey Bay charity.