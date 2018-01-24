Menu
Man with a disability fined for threatening woman with knife

Annie Perets
by

A DISABILITY housing resident has been fined $2000 for threatening an employee with a knife.

Taylor John Robinson raised a knife above his head and "ran at the victim," a court has heard, while telling his target he would cut her throat.

The 18-year-old man, who is intellectually impaired, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to threatening violence.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said Robinson displayed odd behaviour prior to the offence on December 12, by disrupting other clients and demanding medication.

After the employee told Robinson to go to his room at the Neptune St address, he became enraged and started yelling.

"She feared she was going to be stabbed," Sgt Stagoll said.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Robinson, a former grocery store worker, had apologised to the victim since the incident.

