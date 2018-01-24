Man discovers shark jaw in backyard

WHEN Michael Brenton saw what his bull terrier Frankie was chewing on, his jaw nearly hit the floor.

His beloved dog was munching on a small pair of bull shark teeth which had seemingly come from nowhere.

JAW-SOME: Maryborough resident Michael Brenton with the pair of bull shark jaws he found in his yard on Tuesday. Blake Antrobus

The Maryborough man doesn't live near the Mary River and doesn't bury fish he has caught in his backyard.

He said it was one of the most bizarre experiences in his life.

"When I first saw them, I thought someone had fed the dog bait, then when I got my hands on them I thought 'What the heck is this?'" Mr Brenton said.

"It wasn't buried here.

"The teeth were no bigger than a lighter, so it's obviously a small shark."+

Mr Brenton uploaded pictures of the bizarre dental set to social media this week which garnered a huge response.

A few hours later he received a message from his neighbour through Facebook, providing answers to his backyard mystery,

"He told me he'd lost a pair of jaws he'd hung on his line to dry, and these looked just like the one's he'd lost," Mr Brenton said.

"I have crows nesting in my trees so they must have picked them up and dropped them in the yard.

"It's not every day you find something like this, it's definitely wierd.