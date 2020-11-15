Man disguised as bush entered school, called out at children

Trevor Clint Gibson hid in a bush at a Gladstone school and called out to children while wearing a Ghillie suit.

A GLADSTONE man has entered a primary school dressed in a ghillie suit and acted disorderly.

Trevor Clint Gibson disguised as a bush on August 5 said to one girl she was "looking gorgeous as always."

When police spoke to him the next day he made admitted he said that to the schoolgirl but when questioned about his behaviour he became angry.

He loudly said "if I have to come down there I'll chop your f---ing head off," and "motherf---er" "f--- you" and "dumb c---".

He was warned about the language but Gibson kept swearing.

He was detained and told to leave his house but refused, so police forced entry and removed Gibson from the property and put him into an ambulance.

The next day the police were back at the New Auckland house following a noise complaint at 10.50pm. He was issued a notice not to use the stereo for 96 hours, however breached the order on August 9 at 10.29am.

A neighbour said they could hear Gibson yelling threats against police and playing loud music.

On arrival Gibson was asked to turn off the music but refused and video recorded the police before he was arrested.

However the offending didn't stop.

Police were called to the property again on August 10 with reports of yelling and loud noise.

On arrival police noted the music could be heard from three houses away.

Police called out to Gibson from the front and back doors, before calling his mobile phone which stopped the music.

Gibson refused to listen to police and said the direction was not valid. He was arrested.

Police were called again for a noise complaint on October 4 and issued a noise abate until October 7.

Gibson refused to come to the door, yelled and swore before turning the music back up.

Police warned they would force entry and Gibson replied "force entry see what f---ing happens" and "if you force entry I will kill your mum".

Police forced entry through the back door and seized the speaker causing the noise, which damaged the cord when it was ripped from the wall.

At the time of the offence Gibson was subject to probation and parole.

Gibson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 6 to nine charges including public nuisance, assault police, obstruct police and fail to comply with noise abatement direction.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been the victim of a violent home invasion in 2019 and felt like the system failed him so his attitude flipped.

"He was a victim of a crime and felt no one cared about his mental status," Mr Pepito said.

Mr Pepito said when the police forced entry into Gibson's home the door was damaged and as a result he was unable to lock the door and had to leave the accommodation.

Gibson was sentenced to three months imprisonment to be served following his current prison sentence. He was given immediate parole eligibility.