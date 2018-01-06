Man, dog left bleeding after off-leash canine incident

ATTACKED: John Day and 12-year-old labrador Randy were mauled at a Urangan beach on Friday morning by a dog that was being walked off-leash.

ATTACKED: John Day and 12-year-old labrador Randy were mauled at a Urangan beach on Friday morning by a dog that was being walked off-leash. Alistair Brightman

JOHN and Mary Day's morning walk along a Urangan beach with labrador Randy quickly turned into a violent struggle when they were attacked by another dog that was being walked off-leash.

Mr Day, 71, was walking 12-year-old Randy on a lead when the other dog, believed to be a wolfhound cross, came running towards them and started the vicious assault.

The female owner of the off-leash dog could only look on in horror as her canine mauled Mr Day and Randy - leaving them with bloody puncture wounds and shaken.

Mrs Day, 63, said the attack felt like "it just kept going and going".

"She didn't even have a lead for her dog," Mrs Day said.

"It just came running towards our labrador.

"It was such a traumatic experience, John thought he was going to have a heart attack.

"All I could hear was Randy crying and there was nothing we could do to make it stop."

The attack took place on Friday about 6.30am along the Urangan foreshore, a popular walking spot for dog owners with it's designated off-leash times between 3pm - 8am.

Unfortunately it was the second time Randy the labrador had been attacked by an off-leash dog in Hervey Bay.

"He just got his confidence back after the last dog attacked him and it's happened again," Mrs Day said.

"The puncture wounds were worse last time, the vet bill was about $300."

Now Mr and Mrs day are urging dog owners to take responsibility for their animals, even during off-leash times.

"If you're unsure about your dog, leave them on the lead," Mrs Day said.

"Give them a couple of walks and if you feel safe with them, let them off.

"Otherwise things like this can happen."

Yesterday afternoon Mr Day visited a GP and received antibiotics, while Randy has an appointment with a veterinarian on Monday. Mr and Mrs Day lodged a complaint with Fraser Coast council compliance officers who tracked down the off-leash dog owner. The woman agreed to help with Randy's vet bills and to walk her dog on a lead and with muzzle in the future.

"The last thing I want is for the dog to be destroyed. I just want this owner to face up to their responsibility." Mr Day praised the Fraser Coast council's compliance officers for their help following the attack.