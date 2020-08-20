Man, dog saved as fire breaks out in Coast unit

A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Maroochydore unit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the Hinkler Pde address about 5.45am and found smoke issuing from the unit.

It's understood the fire started from a pot left on the stove.

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters removed the man and a dog from the unit.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighter remained on scene to ventilate the area and left the unit about 6.10am.