Man douses pregnant partner’s door with fuel, flicks lighter

The man told the woman, “I’m going to kill you, I hate you”. Photo: File/Generic

The man told the woman, “I’m going to kill you, I hate you”. Photo: File/Generic

With the words "I'm going to kill you", a man picked up a jerry can of fuel and doused the front entrance of the home where his pregnant partner and 11-month-old child were living, then flicked his lighter.

This was the terrifying scene described in Maryborough Magistrates Court, where a 36-year old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, threatening violence and wilful damage.

The court heard the man had smashed a window at the home before pulling apart the child's trampoline in the backyard.

The man told the woman "I'm going to kill you, I hate you".

He appeared at her door with the jerry can and doused it with petrol, before producing and striking the lighter, causing a flame to appear.

The man then told her "I was going to do it", the court heard.

His heavily pregnant partner had their 11 month old child in her arms at the time, the court was told.

"The aggrieved would have been extraordinarily distressed and fearful," Magistrate Kurt Fowler said.

The court heard it was the man's first time in custody and it had been "eye opening".

He suffered from mental health issues, the court heard, including complex PTSD, and was not medicated at the time.

The man had served 92 days in pre-sentence custody.

He was given a head sentence of 12 months and released immediately on parole.