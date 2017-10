IN SIGHT: Motorists will be staring down the barrel of a speed gun.

A MOTORCYCLIST in his 40s has lost his licence after he was caught allegedly travelling 70km over the speed limit.

About 7.32am on Saturday, the man was caught on Woods Rd, Nikenbah when he was clocked at 150kmh in a 80kmh zone.

He received a $1177 fine, lost eight points and was suspended from driving.

