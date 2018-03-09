Menu
Man drives off with stolen car

9th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A 27-YEAR-old man will face court after allegedly stealing a car from a Pialba address.

Police allege the Deception Bay man stole the car from an Imelda St home about 11.15am on Wednesday when the car's owner left the keys in the ignition.

The victim followed the man in a borrowed car until he pulled over to the side of the road.

An altercation between the pair occurred until police arrived and arrested the man.

He was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 12.

