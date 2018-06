A MAN was fined $500 for driving unregistered and uninsured in Urraween last month.

On May 29, Jade Raymond Vidler, 23, of Pt Vernon was driving on Boat Harbour Dr, when he was pulled over by police.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

