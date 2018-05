Crime Man drove on Esplanade four times over limit

A POINT Vernon man has been disqualified from holding a licence for 15 months after he drove while more than four times the legal limit. Levi Troy Dunn, 31, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving. He blew .227 when officers tested him on the Esplanade, Torquay on April 2. Dunn was also fined $1500.