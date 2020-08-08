Menu
A 23-year-old man has drowned at Mataranka Hot Springs overnight.
News

Man drowns at hot springs

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
8th Aug 2020 10:36 AM
The man was swimming at the hot springs when he drowned.

Police and emergency services responded to a report of a man being pulled unconscious from the water just before 8pm.

CPR was administered on the man until CareFlight transported the man to the Royal Darwin Hospital, where he later died.

Northern Investigation Section Team will travel to Mataranka to help local police with their investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police are calling for people who witnessed the incident, or have further information which may assist with police inquiries to contact them on 131 444.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Man drowns at hot springs

drowning mataranka hot springs

