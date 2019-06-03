Menu
RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter.
Man drowns snorkelling near Lady Elliot Island

liana walker
Mikayla Haupt
by and
3rd Jun 2019 6:12 PM
A MAN in his 60s has drowned while snorkelling in the waters near Lady Elliot Island this afternoon.

The Bundaburg-based RACQ Lifeflight RescueHhelicopter was called to the western beach of the island at 1.53pm.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells confirmed one man had drowned.

Police are expected to head over to the island at first light.

A 60-year-old woman was also treated at the scene for a near-drowning. She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

