Man crashes car before being found in girl’s bunk bed

Nathan John Evans faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court after crashing his car in January before being found in the bunk bed of a girl unknown to him.

A court has heard how a family got the fright of their life when they found an unknown man sleeping in their daughter's bunk bed late at night.

Nathan John Evans pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to five offences including trespass and driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard police were called after car crashed into some sugar cane on Tantitha Rd on the night of January 20.

Police searched the vehicle where they found paperwork inside belonging to Evans.

Further checks showed the registration of the car had been cancelled, making it unregistered and uninsured.

Police left the scene after they were unable to find the car's owner.

Later at 12.30am on January 21, police received a triple-0 call to attend a home near the crash site in relation to someone who had trespassed.

When police arrived the occupants of the home told them they found a man they didn't know sleeping in their daughter's bunk bed after he had walked in through the front door.

The person was Evans.

When police spoke to Evans they could see he had scratches across his arm and back and a mark across his chest where he had been wearing a seatbelt.

Evans then participated in a breath test where he blew a reading of 0.180.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Steve Bardini told the court Evans told officers he had consumed Bundaberg Rum throughout the night.

Evans admitted to police that he didn't have a licence.

Evans, who represented himself, told the court he had previously lost his job because of covid and had started antidepressant medication a week and a half before the crash.

He said he was about to get his licence back and only had the car a short time.

Evans said he hadn't had a drink since the incident.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Evans' plea of guilty and that he had started doing something about his mental health issues.

Mr Moloney also took into account the fact that there was a crash and a high reading involved.

Evans was fined a total of $2000 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 15 months.

Convictions were recorded for the driving offences but not recorded for the trespass.

