A young man has been hospitalised after reportedly being stabbed in Kelvin Grove.

A young man has been hospitalised after reportedly being stabbed in Kelvin Grove.

It took emergency services about an hour to free a man in his 20s after a single vehicle rollover into a tree last night.

Paramedics were called to crash on Toogoom Cane Road at 11.09pm.

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition suffering head and leg injuries.