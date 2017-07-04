Man faces 11 counts of stealing and drugs charges

A MAN has been charged with eleven counts of stealing and drug related charges.

The 35-year-old driver was pulled over on the Bruce Highway at Duckinwilla.

Investigations resulted in the Loganholme man being charged with alleged stealing and drug paraphernalia charges.

Police allege the stealing charges happened between April 11 and July 3 and span across areas including Agnes Water, Browns Plains, Bundaberg, Coochin Creek, Gunalda, Meadowbrook and Woodridge.

Police were able to find a few items of property allegedly stolen during a break and enter offence at a Rothwell address on May 28.

The man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday July 4.