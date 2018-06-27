Man faces court after attempted armed robbery

WEAPON: Snr Sgt Dave Guild with the knife used on Tuesday night.

A MAN accused of attempted armed robbery at a popular Hervey Bay venue has pleaded guilty to the charge from his hospital bed.

Danial Kevin Ray Lier, 28, was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly attempted to hold-up Hervey Bay Boat Club.

About 7.20pm Tuesday, Lier allegedly entered the venue and threatened staff with a small kitchen knife and requested a sum of money.

He proceeded to climb over the counter but was allegedly apprehended by staff and patrons after a female staff member raised the alarm.

Hervey Bay Police senior sergeant Dave Guild said the group of people who held Lier down had foiled a potential armed robbery.

"The apprehension at the scene has stopped it (but) we don't advocate people to put themselves at risk," he said.

"While we appreciate their assistance and it has obviously foiled this crime, it's putting people's lives at risk."

Lier suffered a laceration from the knife he was allegedly carrying during the ordeal and is currently receiving treatment at Hervey Bay Hospital.

The Chronicle understands CCTV footage captured the entire ordeal and will be used to assist police with investigations.

The matter was dealt with by Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon where it was adjourned until Thursday, August 9.

Lier was remanded in custody and did not make an application for bail.

Investigations are continuing.