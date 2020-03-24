Man faces court as van deal proves too good to be true

HOMELESS and desperate, David Gebrail put a $200 down payment on a caravan.

But when he later tried to sell the van on Facebook, the truth was revealed.

The caravan had been stolen before being sold to Gebrail and when its real owner saw it being advertised for sale for $1200, they reported it to police.

Yesterday Gebrail pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of a vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking and attempted fraud.

The court heard in addition to the stolen caravan, Gebrail was found with 22 tablets for which he could produce no prescription.

Then he missed a court appearance while he was on heavy medication after dental work, the court was told.

Gebrail handed himself into police.

The court heard the 51-year-old father of four had suffered from post-traumatic stress after being attacked by a family member's partner.

The court heard Gebrail knew the deal he had agreed to for the van did not seem "above board" and he should have made further inquiries, but he was desperate at the time.

The court heard he was now living with his sister.

He was fined $1400.