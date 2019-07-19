Menu
Crime

Man faces court over Clem 7 standoff

by Alexandria Utting
19th Jul 2019 11:40 AM
Subscriber only

 

THE knife-wielding man charged after a seven-hour stand-off with police where he clung to the roof of the Clem 7 tunnel has briefly faced a Brisbane court.

Cameron Raymond Smith, 40, was this morning remanded in custody after appearing in the Magistrates Court this morning on charges including going armed to cause fear, possession of knives in a public place, public nuisance, stealing, unregulated high-risk activities and common assault.

A man stands on the exhaust vents of the Clem 7 Tunnel on Shafston Avenue. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter
A man stands on the exhaust vents of the Clem 7 Tunnel on Shafston Avenue. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter


He was charged after allegedly being involved in an hours-long siege in Brisbane yesterday.

Police say the incident began after the man allegedly stole two large knives from a nearby cafe, threatened cafe staff and customers with them before climbing on to the roof of the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point around 7am.

He was later arrested after hours of negotiations.

The Courier-Mail understands the man was wanted on a return to prison warrant for other offences.

Smith did not make any application for bail on Friday and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on August 1.

