Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area last October.
Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area last October.
Crime

Jason Cooper returns to Hervey Bay over Shae Francis death

Sherele Moody
by
22nd Jul 2019 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of killing Shae Francis will return to Hervey Bay in a few weeks.

Jason Cooper is scheduled to face the city's magistrates court on August 8.

Mr Cooper had a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was charged with manslaughter in June, some eight months after his 35-year-old partner disappeared.

Ms Francis was last seen visiting her mother at the Hervey Bay Hospital at the beginning of October 2018.

Ms Francis was not reported missing until March.

Mr Cooper is also charged with interfering with a corpse and stealing.

Ms Francis's body has not been found. - News Regional

court crime jason cooper manslaughter missing woman shae francis violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Calls to cut red tape as motor complex development stalls

    premium_icon Calls to cut red tape as motor complex development stalls

    News Federal MPs have called on the State Government to "cut through the bureaucratic tape” that has held up a $30 million motorsports complex in the Wide Bay...

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:35 PM
    • 1 olddig
    Locked cars targeted in spate of Coast stealing offences

    premium_icon Locked cars targeted in spate of Coast stealing offences

    News Number plates, hand bags and mountain bikes have been stolen

    BRING HOME THE BACON: Kawugan butcher carves way to Ekka

    premium_icon BRING HOME THE BACON: Kawugan butcher carves way to Ekka

    News This quality ham has landed the Bay butcher a spot at the Ekka

    CAR FIRE: Stolen vehicle found burned out near Howard

    premium_icon CAR FIRE: Stolen vehicle found burned out near Howard

    News The car had been reported stolen to police hours earlier.