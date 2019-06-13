The man facing more than 80 rape, kidnapping charges

A former landscaper who allegedly kidnapped, choked and raped several women in Sydney's west has been hit with 29 additional charges this year, it can be revealed.

Aron Goodrem, 29, has been behind bars since December, when he was arrested over 54 rape, kidnapping and assault charges against four women between 2009 and 2017.

The Central Coast resident was refused bail at Central Local Court on December 18, after he was arrested at Gosford police station the day before.

The heavily-tattooed Aron Goodrem did not appear in court on Thursday.

His arrest followed a six-month investigation by detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

The offences are said to have taken place in western Sydney suburbs including Penrith, St Marys, South Windsor, Wentworthville and Westmead, as well as Parkes in the state's central west.

There has since been an extra eight charges levelled against Goodrem in the Local Court, with a fifth woman coming forward to police.

He will next face court in August.

The heavily-tattooed Goodrem was also later hit with 21 further charges including stalking, choking, assault, rape and kidnapping in the District Court, which relate to two complainants.

In a readiness hearing at Downing Centre District Court on May 24, Crown prosecutor Andrew McMaster argued for the vacation of a Local Court trial set for July 8 in order to have all matters heard together in the District Court.

On Thursday Judge Anthony Townsden vacated the trial date set for Goodrem, and formally withdrew an interim non-publication order relating to Goodrem that was granted last month.

In total Goodrem is accused of 83 charges including stalking and intimidation, actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person, dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm, kidnapping, and sexual intercourse without consent.

Goodrem's matter has been listed for mention at Downing Centre District Court on August 16.