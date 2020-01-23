Menu
A man has been charged with historic child sex offences allegedly committed more than 25 years ago.
Crime

Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

by Grace Mason
23rd Jan 2020 3:05 PM
AN IPSWICH man will face court next month on more than 50 child sex offences accused of preying on three young boys for two years.

The 70-year-old moved to a Darling Downs town in the early 90s before police allege he befriended a family which included three boys, all aged under 16, then abused them between 1992 and 1994.

The name of the small town cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the victims.

The alleged abuse came to light when one of the victims, now living in Far North Queensland, reported the matter.

Police from the Tablelands Child Protection and Investigation Unit launched an operation in 2018 and on Wednesday flew south to arrest and charge the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 11 charged with 52 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The boys were aged between 12 and 15 at the time of the alleged offending.

Tablelands CPIU Det Sgt Kearin Corcoran described it as a "protracted investigation" involving seeking out and speaking with each of the alleged victims.

"We will allege (the offender) targeted the family, then groomed and systematically abused the three boys," he said.

Det Sgt Corcoran said they believed there could potentially be other victims in the town and urged anyone with information to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.

