Man faces court for charges including obstruct police

A MAN accused of a series of offences has had his case adjourned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Craig Darren Barkle appeared before the court on Tuesday to have several charges mentioned, including committing public nuisance, assaulting or obstructing police, wilful damage of police property and being found on or leaving a police establishment without a lawful excuse.



His case was adjourned to March 21 and he was remanded in custody.

