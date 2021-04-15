Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trent Riley feared lost overboard while fishing off Mud Island in Moreton Bay
Trent Riley feared lost overboard while fishing off Mud Island in Moreton Bay
News

Man feared lost overboard off Brisbane

15th Apr 2021 6:18 AM

Water Police will join an aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters for a young fisherman who is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay.

The search for Trent Riley was triggered about 3.30pm on Wednesday when a small aluminium boat was discovered driving uncontrolled with no one on board.

At the time, it is believed Trent was wearing a long sleeved grey fishing shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a bucket hat.

Trent Riley is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay yesterday.
Trent Riley is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay yesterday.

 

He is described as Caucasian, about 183cm tall, proportionate build, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

An aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters commenced and continued into the night for the 26-year-old.

It is expected to resume at first light.

Around 3.30pm, police were called to a small aluminium boat driving uncontrolled off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane, however there was no-one on board.
Around 3.30pm, police were called to a small aluminium boat driving uncontrolled off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane, however there was no-one on board.


Originally published as Man feared lost overboard off Brisbane

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
fishing missing moreton bay mud island trent riley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        News The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically on Fraser Island

        ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        News Last year’s plans for a traditional ANZAC Day were cut back but this year things...

        False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

        Premium Content False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

        News Tampering with vehicle registration lands woman in court.

        ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        Premium Content ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        News The much-loved Australian group is set to perform at the Brolga Theatre