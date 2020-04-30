Man fighting for his life in ICU after Aldershot crash

Police are investigating the cause of the crash involving two motorbikes and a car near Aldershot on Wednesday. PHOTO: Carlie Walker.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash involving two motorbikes and a car near Aldershot on Wednesday. PHOTO: Carlie Walker.

THE MOTORBIKE rider who was hurt in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway near Aldershot earlier this week is still fighting for life in hospital.

The Chronicle understands the man remained in ICU at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He was flown there on Wednesday evening.

Wide Bay Burnett Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision that involved two motorbikes and a car.

Sergeant Glenn Rusten said a Holden Commodore had been travelling north and made a right turn into Aldershot at Herrenberg St.

“The two motorbikes had been travelling south,” Sgt Rusten explained.

He said it was still too early to say what might have caused the crash.

“At this stage we are looking at all possibilities,” he said.

Sgt Rusten said the lead motorbike burst into flames after impacting head-on with the car.

“The rider did not sustain burn wounds but suffered major impact injuries,” he said.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was thrown about 10m through the air after the collision.

The second motorbike rider sustained non-life threatening injuries and has already been discharged from hospital.

Sgt Rusten said the two bikers had been travelling together.

The man who was behind the wheel of the car was not hurt.

The Bruce Highway was not closed to traffic as officers were able to divert vehicles around the scene.