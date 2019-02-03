Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is fighting for life after a brawl outside a Penrith McDonald’s. Picture: Steve Tyson
A man is fighting for life after a brawl outside a Penrith McDonald’s. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Man fighting for life after brawl in McDonald’s car park

3rd Feb 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after a brawl in the car park of a McDonald's in Sydney's west.

Police found the 32-year-old unconscious with head injuries at Mulgoa Road, Penrith, just before 1.30am on Sunday and he was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Steve Tyson
The man was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

Police at the scene after the brawl. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene after the brawl. Picture: Steve Tyson

A second man was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries. Police were told the men were injured during a fight with a group of men who fled before officers arrived.

In an unrelated incident, a male sergeant was allegedly assaulted by two men in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The sergeant suffered facial lacerations and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The pair, believed to be in their 20s, were arrested at the scene.

The man suffered a serious head injury. Picture: Steve Tyson
The man suffered a serious head injury. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

 

A second man was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries. Picture: Steve Tyson
A second man was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries. Picture: Steve Tyson
crime health mcdonalds penrith

Top Stories

    Tuckshops of today opt for ‘brain foods’

    premium_icon Tuckshops of today opt for ‘brain foods’

    Education Gone are the days of meat pies, jam doughnuts and chicken nuggets. Today’s typical school canteen menu might surprise you. TOP 10 TUCKSHOPS REVEALED

    First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    premium_icon First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    News Riverside Christian College were the first of many schools

    47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    premium_icon 47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    News Maryborough soldier served proudly

    Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    premium_icon Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    Sport Australia Day's race one started with 5-10 knots of east-northeast