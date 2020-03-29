Menu
Crime

Man fighting for life after Logan stabbing

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
29th Mar 2020 5:19 PM
POLICE have established a crime scene in Logan as investigations begin into a stabbing that has left one man fighting for life, this afternoon.

The adult male was believed to have been stabbed at a private residence on Aquarius Drive in Kingston, Logan, this afternoon, at around 2.40pm.

 

 

Paramedics, including a Critical Care Unit, transported the victim to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Aquarius Drive has been closed between Corvi Street and Velorum Drive with police deeming the area to be a crime scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

