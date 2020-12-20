Man fighting for life after serious assault

A man is fighting for his life after he was seriously assaulted on the Sunshine Coast early Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the incident after the man was found with serious head injuries on Main Rd, Maroochydore at 1.25am.

The Kuluin man, 50, was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition before he was transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in or left the Maroochydore Hotel around 1am to come forward.

Detectives are also requesting dashcam footage from anyone travelling along Main Road between 12am and 2am on Saturday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

