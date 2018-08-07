Menu
Crime

Man finds out what happens when you keep a rental car

Annie Perets
by
7th Aug 2018 7:32 PM
WHAT happens when you don't return a rented car?   

As one Scarness man has found out - you land in court.  

Daniel Galati rented a car from a Hervey Bay business for a 24-hour period, but it wasn't until four months later that they got it back.  

The 39-year-old didn't return it on his own free will either.   

Instead, he was spotted by an employee of the rental business at a River Heads boat ramp car park, and he made a run for it.  

Galati pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last month to unlawful use of a motor vehicle.   

Defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie told the court that Galati made the decision to keep the car so he could keep his job, which was on Fraser Island.

He has since lost the position he didn't want to lose.

Galati was convicted and fined $800 for the offence.   

