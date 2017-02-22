Man fined after becoming overly affectionate on new year's

A MAN who became a little too affectionate during New Year's Eve celebrations has been fined $400 in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Troy Gilbert Sheriff pleaded guilty to contravening a police direction or requirement, but said he didn't have much recollection of the incident that landed him in front of magistrate John Smith yesterday.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk told the court that Sheriff, 50, had come to police attention when another man complained about his behaviour.



The court heard the man told police Sheriff was "touching him without consent" and even when he had been asked to stop he continued to touch and harass him.



Police watched on as Sheriff again approached the other man outside a Maryborough nightclub, put his shoulder around him and attempted to have a conversation.



Sheriff was directed by police to leave the area and go home.



Later on, police saw Sheriff trying to enter another Maryborough night spot.



When they approached him to tell him he was disobeying a police order, Sheriff told them it was "New Year's and he hadn't done anything wrong," Sgt Quirk said.



Sheriff represented himself in court.



When asked if he wanted to add anything, Sheriff said no.



"I can't remember too much," he said.



Sheriff was also asked to explain why he had failed to appear at a prior court date in January.



He said he had washed a pair of jeans that had the paperwork that included the date he was due to appear in court in the pocket and he had failed to remember the date.



Sheriff was fined $400 for contravening a direction of police.



A conviction was recorded.

