Man fined after grabbing former partner around throat

A man has been fined for contravening a domestic violence order.

A MAN has been fined $950 for grabbing his former partner around the throat and throwing an ashtray at her.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

The incident happened in Tiaro on May 1 when the defendant turned up at his former partner's address.

One of the conditions of the order was that he was not allowed at her home.

The court heard the man grabbed his former partner by the throat, threw an ashtray at her and pushed her.

The man spoke to police and made admissions about his actions.

Police prosecutor Kath Stagoll said she had not been advised of any injury after the woman was grabbed around the throat.

The court heard Green was working and living at Sunshine Acres.

A conviction was recorded.