Man fined after he threatened pizza store staff

AN INTOXICATED man chose late Wednesday night to threaten staff after he was dissatisfied with a pizza he bought two weeks ago.

The man, who had previously been drinking, was walking through Maryborough when he approached Dominos Pizza on Ferry St.

He entered the premises, complained about the pizza he bought a fortnight earlier, then threatened staff.

Dominos staff alerted police after he left the store.

The incident occurred about 10.15pm.

The man was later found by police during patrols, and was charged with public nuisance-threatening behaviour - which carries a fine of $365.