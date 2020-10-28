Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fined for avenging sister in shopping centre assault

Carlie Walker
28th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VIOLENTLY shoving his sister's former partner landed a man before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the incident happened on June 17 when Matthew James Neilsen ran into the man at a Maryborough shopping centre.

A verbal altercation ensued, with frustrations boiling over in regards to "background issues" the court heard.

The victim tried to walk away, but Neilsen shoved him.

Neilson had no previous history and his actions were said to be out of character.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he appreciated there must have been some frustration.

"But you can't go around shoving people," he said.

Neilson was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

fccourt maryborough shopping centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics United Australia Party boss Clive Palmer says it’s his right to claim Labor will introduce a death tax, despite being unable to produce any concrete evidence.

        Police find illegal rifles after M’boro man receives DVO

        Premium Content Police find illegal rifles after M’boro man receives DVO

        News He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon

        STORMS UPDATE: What bureau says to expect on Fraser Coast

        STORMS UPDATE: What bureau says to expect on Fraser Coast

        Breaking Tiaro has been the big winner when it comes to rainfall