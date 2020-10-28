Man fined for avenging sister in shopping centre assault

VIOLENTLY shoving his sister's former partner landed a man before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the incident happened on June 17 when Matthew James Neilsen ran into the man at a Maryborough shopping centre.

A verbal altercation ensued, with frustrations boiling over in regards to "background issues" the court heard.

The victim tried to walk away, but Neilsen shoved him.

Neilson had no previous history and his actions were said to be out of character.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he appreciated there must have been some frustration.

"But you can't go around shoving people," he said.

Neilson was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.