Man fined for possessing heroin, breaking school window

A DUNDOWRAN Beach man has been fined $750 for smashing a school window and possessing heroin.

Carter Williams Johns pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and wilful damage at the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heart Johns, 18, smashed a window to one of the classroom doors at Wondunna's Start of the Sea Catholic Primary School between January 13 and 15 last year.

Prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said police conducted an examination of the window and found DNA that matched that of Johns'.

Police discovered a clip seal bag containing a white powder when they attended his address to question him.

"He was spoken to about the incident but he declined to answer any questions," Sgt Stagoll said.

The powder was confirmed to be a small amount of heroin.

Solicitor Richard Perry said Johns had a very short criminal history and had entered a plea at the earliest possible moment.

"Mr Johns works as an apprentice plasterer and will have to relocate to Brisbane in about six months," Mr Perry said.

"He is young, which should be considered as a factor."

Mr Perry argued a fine was in range with no conviction recorded.

Magistrate Stephen Gutteridge issued a conviction and fined Johns $750.

No restitution for the broken window was sought.