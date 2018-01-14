Man fined for keeping hydrochloric acid at home

HE HAS an extensive criminal history but Shaun Glenn Brett says his last crime was not what it looked like.

When police searched his Maryborough home last year they found 35 items believed to be used to produce a dangerous drug.

Brett pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court last week to two charges.

Among the seized items were chemicals, including hydrochloric acid.

Representing himself, he told the court the items were not his and were left at the address by other people.

Brett, who has recently suffered third-degree burns, has a criminal history that spans eight pages and has been convicted for similar offences in the past.

He told the Chronicle outside court he thought the items belonged to tradesmen.

"I think they were painters' chemicals because they were in a painters bucket," Brett said.

Brett said he was determined to leave his criminal past behind and now regularly volunteers to "repay to the community."

He was fined $600.