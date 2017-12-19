Man fined for making drunken phone calls to politician

A DISGRUNTLED voter who drunkenly phoned Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders telling him to "watch out" has been fined.

Grant Terrence Young called the politician names including "corrupt little puppy" and "cow" in a series of abusive voice messages.

The 60-year-old man pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said persistent calls to the electorate office lasted a few hours on November 28 from 2pm. In the verbal attack, Young warned Mr Saunders to get "out of town."

Man fined for harassing MP: Grant Terrence Young, 60, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Police were called to the Maryborough man's home about 4pm.

"He denied making the calls or messages (to police)," Sgt Stagoll said.

But less than 10 minutes after officers left, Young continued to make more calls.

"Though these were verbal threats ... they were of a threatening nature," Sgt Stagoll said.

Defending himself in court, Young said he had been drinking before picking up the phone that day.

In one of the messages, Young told Saunders "when you walk on the phone across the road, make sure you don't get run over."

Young said he did not mean that statement in a threatening way and instead had genuine concerns for Mr Saunders' well-being.

He explained that he saw Mr Saunders that day crossing the road while talking on a phone, and wanted to tell him to be careful.

After telling Magistrate John Smith he was "remorseful," Mr Smith confronted Young over other misbehaviour.

"You're not really sorry are you, cause you've threatened court staff this week," Mr Smith said. "Formal complaints have been made."

Young was fined $1500.