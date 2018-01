A MAN ignored school zone traffic signs on the first day of school and copped himself a fine.

He was caught driving 52kmh in a 40km school zone along Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba about 8.10am on Monday near Hervey Bay High School.

With school back officially back, Hervey Bay's Road Policing Unit has warned motorists they will be enforcing speed limits.

School zones, which have speed limit of 40kmh, operate 7am-9am and 2pm-4pm.