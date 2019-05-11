Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shots have been fired at police at Goodna.
Shots have been fired at police at Goodna.
Crime

Man fires shots at police car

by Nicole Pierre, Elise Williams
11th May 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after he fired shots at a police car west of Brisbane last night.

Police were called to an address on Parker St in Goodna around 7pm with reports of a loud bang, believed to be a gunshot or fireworks.

Negotiators and PolAir helicopter were tasked, before the man fired a shot from his rifle at a police car.

The specialist squad Public Safety Response Team tracked the man before arresting him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 59-year-old man is in custody and is yet to be charged.

No one was injured in the incident

More Stories

crime editors picks goodna police weapons

Top Stories

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a message for Hinkler voters - be careful who you vote for

    TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    News The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500

    MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    premium_icon MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    News Everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.

    We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    premium_icon We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    Opinion Australians’ relationship with alcohol is riddled with dysfunction