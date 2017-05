A HERVEY Bay man has allegedly crashed his car, left the scene then blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

It is understood the man was involved in a minor crash on Tooth St, Pialba, then left the scene.

Police found the 56-year-old on Old Maryborough Rd.

He returned a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.224.

The incident occurred about 5pm on Friday.

The man will appear in court.