Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rescue chopper was called into action to help treat the marine sting just before 3:30pm.
The rescue chopper was called into action to help treat the marine sting just before 3:30pm. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

MARINE STING: Man flown off Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jan 2020 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been flown off Fraser Island after suffering a marine sting on the western side of Fraser Island.

The rescue chopper was called into action just before 3:30pm.

People near the scene drove the man to an airstrip on the other side of the island, where the helicopter landed. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic treated the man, aged in his 20s, before he was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition. 

It is unknown what type of marine species stung the man. 

More Stories

Show More
airlifted fraser island marine stinger
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Building castles at Bay beach to beat cancer

        premium_icon Building castles at Bay beach to beat cancer

        News Then Monique developed a passion for sandcastles

        Reid’s ready for World Series Sprint Cars

        premium_icon Reid’s ready for World Series Sprint Cars

        News The Reid family is mad with excitement about next Tuesday’s Maryborough’s World...

        Councillors share top projects and plans in 2020

        premium_icon Councillors share top projects and plans in 2020

        News Projects that would create jobs were also on Cr Seymour’s agenda for the new...

        Plane comes unstuck on island beach

        premium_icon Plane comes unstuck on island beach

        News Light aircraft pictured bogged on Fraser Island.