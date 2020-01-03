MARINE STING: Man flown off Fraser Island

The rescue chopper was called into action to help treat the marine sting just before 3:30pm.

A MAN has been flown off Fraser Island after suffering a marine sting on the western side of Fraser Island.

The rescue chopper was called into action just before 3:30pm.

People near the scene drove the man to an airstrip on the other side of the island, where the helicopter landed.

The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic treated the man, aged in his 20s, before he was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of marine species stung the man.