A MAN suffered spinal injuries and an ankle fracture after a mustering accident west of Tiarothis morning.

It is believed the man was mustering cattle at his property 70km south west of Tiaro at about 10am on Friday, when he was thrown to the ground and was injured.

A Bundaberg Lifeflight Rescue helicopter arrived on the scene after 10am and transported the man to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.