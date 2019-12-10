Man fondled boarder to ‘wake’ him up

A man has been sentenced for indecent treatment of a child under 16.

A man has been sentenced for indecent treatment of a child under 16.

A FORMER North Queensland student entered the room of another boarder while he was sleeping and fondled him, a court has heard.

Bosco Chun Shing Chan, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent treatment of children under 16 when he faced Townsville District Court on Monday.

Crown Prosecutor Monique Sheppard told the court on March 17 this year, Chan who was a boarder at the school, which cannot be named for legal reasons, entered the room of a boy who was also a boarder in the early hours of the morning and rubbed his penis through his clothing while he slept.

The court heard the boy was frightened when he woke during the incident and did not report it immediately and instead went back to sleep.

It was later reported to the boarding house, with Chan voluntarily attending the Townsville police station a few days later on March 23, participating in an interview.

Ms Sheppard said Chan tried to justify and downplay his conduct.

"He sought to minimise his behaviour … something that is just part and parcel of teenage play," she said.

"Saying this was … a way to have the complainant wake up."

Defence barrister Scott Geeves said Chan, who is from Hong Kong, was expelled from the school following the incident and completed Year 11 at a school in Perth.

"He is thoroughly ashamed and embarrassed and offers an apology to the young victim," he said.

"His mother and father were shocked and ashamed and always encouraged him to face these allegations head on."

Mr Geeves said his client who was doing well in his studies, wished to move to Adelaide to complete schooling at a specialist college with the aim of studying aviation at the University of South Australia to become either a pilot or an air traffic controller.

Judge John Coker read out excerpts of the victim impact statement written by the boy's parents who detailed the change in their son who required professional help as a result of the offending, and now hides in his room becoming easily unsettled.

"What you have done affects the whole of their family," he said.

Judge Coker said he took into account the man's early guilty plea, youth and future prospects.

"I note you have a great deal of potential … you no doubt have a very bright future and that is something to take into consideration."

Chan was sentenced to a 12-month probation order.

A conviction wasn't recorded.